New Delhi: Mukhtar Ansari, gangster-turned-politician who was handed a life sentence a few days ago in the 1990 Arms Licence Case, was admitted to the medical college after his health deteriorated in Banda.

Ansari was admitted to the ICU at Rani Durgavati Medical College on Monday at midnight. He is said to be in a very critical condition.

This development comes after Ansari expressed fear of conspiracy to poison him and stated the jail authorities are giving him slow poison. He also stated that his life is in danger in Banda jail. Following this, a jailer and two deputy jailers were suspended for negligence in Mukhtar's case in UP jail.

In an application sent to the judge through his lawyer, Mukhtar said that there was a threat to his life in Banda jail. He stated that the food given to him on March 19 was laced with some poisonous substance. He fell ill after eating it and his health kept deteriorating with each day passing. The letter reported that Mukhtar suffered severe pain in the nerves of the arms and legs and the hands and feet started becoming cold.