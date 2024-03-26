×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 08:34 IST

Mukhtar Ansari's Health Deteriorates in Banda Jail, Admitted to ICU After Complaining of Chest Pain

Ansari was admitted to the ICU at Rani Durgavati Medical College on Monday at midnight. He is said to be in a very critical condition.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live
Mukhtar Ansari's health condition deteriorates inside Banda jail. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Mukhtar Ansari, gangster-turned-politician who was handed a life sentence a few days ago in the 1990 Arms Licence Case, was admitted to the medical college after his health deteriorated in Banda.

Ansari was admitted to the ICU at Rani Durgavati Medical College on Monday at midnight. He is said to be in a very critical condition.

Advertisement

This development comes after Ansari expressed fear of conspiracy to poison him and stated the jail authorities are giving him slow poison. He also stated that his life is in danger in Banda jail. Following this, a jailer and two deputy jailers were suspended for negligence in Mukhtar's case in UP jail.

In an application sent to the judge through his lawyer, Mukhtar said that there was a threat to his life in Banda jail. He stated that the food given to him on March 19 was laced with some poisonous substance. He fell ill after eating it and his health kept deteriorating with each day passing. The letter reported that Mukhtar suffered severe pain in the nerves of the arms and legs and the hands and feet started becoming cold. 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 08:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chris Wood

Nottingham appeals

a few seconds ago
Board Exams

TN SSLC Exam Begins Today

a few seconds ago
Kabir Shankar Bose vs Kalyan Banerjee

Kabir Shankar vs Kalyan

2 minutes ago
Albert Gudmundsson

Iceland looks to Euro

3 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar BO Day 4

4 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli connects w/ family

6 minutes ago
Gabriel Barbosa

Barbosa suspended

6 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinícius breaks down

8 minutes ago
AAP Protest

India News Live

12 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

13 minutes ago
Eli Noyes

Eli Noyes Dies

13 minutes ago
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat

Turbat attack

13 minutes ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

14 minutes ago
Declan Rice

Rice ready for England

14 minutes ago
The cop, who has been identified as Jonathan, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital

NYPD Cop Dead

16 minutes ago
Aditya Dhar-Yami Gautam

Yami On Motherhood

24 minutes ago
Stock market news

Stock market today

26 minutes ago
Maruti penguin

Meet Penguin 'Maruti'

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News14 hours ago

  3. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 15 hours ago

  4. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Beniwal to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rajasthan's Nagaur Seat

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo