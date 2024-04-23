BREAKING | 'No Poison Found', Says Mukhtar Ansari's Viscera Report Rejects 'Murder' Allegations

Mukhtar Ansari died on March 28 at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being admitted there from Banda jail when his health deteriorated. | Image:PTI

New Delhi: In a major turn of events in the death case of convicted-gangster Mukhtar Ansari, viscera test reports on Tuesday, April 23, confirmed that no poison was found during the forensic examination. Earlier, the post mortem report suggested that Mukhtar Ansari died due to cardiac arrest, however, his family alleged that he was poisoned in Banda jail resulting into his death.

Viscera is a type of medical examination report which involves the analysis of bodily fluids and tissues from a deceased individual. The examination helps in assessing the cause of death or to detect the presence of any substances, such as drugs or poisons, in the deceased person's body.

Mukhtar Ansari died on March 28 at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being admitted there from Banda jail when his health deteriorated. He was laid to rest in Ghazipur amid a blanket of heavy security. Ansari had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases against him.

A post-mortem confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest. However, a judicial inquiry was by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Banda after the opposition parties raised questions over Ansari's death. Ansari's family has also alleged that he died due to "slow poisoning" in Banda jail.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars large gatherings, were imposed across the state and additional security personnel deployed in the Banda, Mau, Ghazipur and Varanasi districts after Ansari'd death.