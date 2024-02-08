Advertisement

Pune: The construction work on the multi-level flyover starting at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk has entered the final phase with completion expected by August this year, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole said.

Sharing updates after a meeting with Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officials on Tuesday, Shirole said, "In today's meeting with #PMRDA officials, strategies were devised to expedite the bridge construction, aiming to alleviate commuter inconvenience caused by traffic congestion," he stated.

Advertisement

"Pillar construction is set to commence on January 15, with the middle square's pillars scheduled for February. The road widening between the University entrance and the RBI building will introduce an additional lane, enhancing traffic flow towards Shivajinagar," he added in a X post.

In the meeting, PMRDA Commissioner Rahul Mahiwal, PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar, and DCP Traffic Police Vijay Magar were present to review the construction work of the multi-level flyover.

Advertisement

This flyover is part of the Puneri Metro, connecting Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. It will feature a Metro line on top and four ramps below to link three roads on Ganeshkhind Road, a key route for commuters between the city and IT hubs in Hinjewadi, Baner, and Balewadi.

In the past, the ongoing construction has led to massive traffic congestions, sparking anger among citizens who were see asking the authorities to prioritise and expedite the completion of the work.