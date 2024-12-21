Published 18:22 IST, December 21st 2024
Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Mohali, Several Feared Trapped
A multi-storey building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali and several people are feared trapped. Rescue teams have reached the incident site.
Multi-storey building collapses in Punjab's Mohali | Image: Republic Media Network
Chandigarh: Several people are feared trapped after a multi-storey building collapsed in Punjab 's Mohali. According to preliminary information, the building collapsed after a basement was dug up nearby. The police and other rescue teams have reached the spot.
Pictures showed a JCB at the site, with onlookers gathered at a distance. Rescue operations are currently underway, and further details are awaited.
More to follow…
Updated 19:14 IST, December 21st 2024