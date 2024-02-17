Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 8th, 2022 at 18:34 IST

Multiple Bengaluru schools receive hoax bomb threats

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru, Apr 8 (PTI) Multiple private schools in Bengaluru on Friday received bomb threats via e-mail, following which City Police were rushed to the spots, along with a bomb disposal squad to carry out search operations, and the threats have turned out to be "hoax".

According to senior police officials, they have received information that at least five schools in the city received the bomb threat.

Stating that bomb detection and disposal teams were also sent to schools that received threats separately, Additional Commissioner of Police Bengaluru (East) A Subramanyeswara Rao said, "Searches have been done at all the schools and no item that causes worry has been found." Investigating teams are probing the e-mail, Rao said. "We will find out at the earliest as to who is behind it and take necessary action," he said, adding that mails have come from different email-ids and it will be investigated.

Police officials said they have assured parents and teachers that there is no need for worry.

Police evacuated schools that received the threat and parents were asked to come and pick up the children, they said, adding that it was also ensured that exams that were going on at few schools, were not disturbed.

Class 10 exams are currently on in the state.

The e-mail threats to schools read, "A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!" Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there seems to be a conspiracy to disturb peace in Karnataka, which is a progressive state.

Stating that he has instructed police to take it seriously and to not take any chances, he said, "Those behind (the hoax threat) will be arrested soon. All the necessary precautionary measures will be taken and thorough investigation will be done...there is no need to worry." PTI KSU KSU HDA HDA

Published April 8th, 2022 at 18:34 IST

