sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 13:55 IST, September 7th 2024

Multiple Drones Sighted in Manipur, People Turn Off Lights at Home

People in peripheral areas of Bishnupur and Imphal East districts of Manipur turned off their lights following sightings of multiple drones, officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Manipur polling
People in peripheral areas of Bishnupur and Imphal East districts of Manipur turned off their lights following sightings of multiple drones, officials said. | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:55 IST, September 7th 2024