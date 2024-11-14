Published 23:07 IST, November 14th 2024
Multiple Vehicle Pile Up On Highway Due To Dense Smog In Faridabad, 10 Injured
Multiple vehicle piled up on a highway near Faridabad after dense smog engulfed the region. Several people were injured in the incident who have been rushed to a nearby hospital.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Smog covers northern states, affects visibility | Image: ANI
