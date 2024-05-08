Advertisement

Mumbai: Police have arrested two vendors following the death of a 19-year-old man after eating 'chicken shawarma' bought from their stall in Mumbai, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Prathamesh Bhokse, bought the food item from the stall of the accused in Trombay area on May 3, the official said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

On May 4, Bhokse suffered from stomach ache and vomiting and went to a municipal hospital nearby to get medical treatment.

He later again felt unwell following which his family members took him to the civic-run KEM Hospital on May 5.

Advertisement

A doctor treated him and sent him home, the official from Trombay police station said.

As the man continued to be unwell, he was on Sunday evening again taken to the KEM Hospital where a doctor examined him and admitted him.

Advertisement

The hospital authorities then reported the matter to the police who registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), the official said.

The man died on Monday, he said.

Advertisement

The police subsequently arrested the two food vendors - Anand Kamble and Ahmed Sheikh - and booked them under various IPC sections, including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), the official said.

Earlier last month, 12 people were admitted to a hospital for suspected food poisoning after they ate Shawarma in Goregaon area of Mumbai.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at Satellite Tower in the Santosh Nagar area of Goregaon (East) after eating chicken shawarma, officials had said. "Twelve people complained of food poisoning on Friday and Saturday. They were admitted to a hospital. While nine people were discharged, three others are undergoing treatment," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official had said then without elaborating on whether the food was consumed by the 12 people at a hotel or shop.