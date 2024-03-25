Updated March 25th, 2024 at 19:49 IST
Mumbai: 2 Children Drown at Mahim Beach
Two children drowned at Mahim beach in Mumbai today.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Shweta Parande
Two children drown at Mahim Beach | Image:representative
Breaking: Two children have reportedly drowned at Mahim beach in Mumbai today. Reports say the fire brigade have recovered one child while the other is still missing and the search is on. It is not clear whether the children are dead.
This is a developing story.
Published March 25th, 2024 at 19:49 IST
