Mumbai: The dead body of a young woman was found in a high-rise tower in the Goregaon suburb of Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Thursday. The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, was 22.

According to the Mumbai Police, the cause of death is death by suicide. The woman reportedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan.

Upon receiving information at 9 pm on February 15, the Dindoshi Police reached the building and took the woman’s body into custody. A post-mortem will be conducted, as further investigation is on.

The police have registered a case under the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

The deceased’s family members were not at home when the incident occurred. After returning home, when the family found no response from their daughter at her room’s door, they broke into the room. They found the woman hanging from the ceiling fan and the police were informed.

The reason for the suicide is not known yet.

The death comes in the wake of rising number of suicides in the country due to mentail health issues, financial crises or other reasons.

