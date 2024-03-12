Updated March 12th, 2024 at 14:07 IST
Mumbai: 4 Injured as Scaffolding Around Under Construction Building Collapses in Borivali
Mumbai latest news: 4 people were injured after a scaffolding around the 16th floor of an under-construction building collapsed.
4 people were injured after a scaffolding around the 16th floor of an under-construction building collapsed. | Image:Republic TV
Mumbai: At least 4 people were seriously injured and rushed to hospital after a scaffolding around the 16th floor of an under-construction building collapsed in Borivali (W) in Mumbai. The incident was reported off Kalpana Chawla Chowk, Soni wadi.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited .
