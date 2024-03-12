×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Mumbai: 4 Injured as Scaffolding Around Under Construction Building Collapses in Borivali

Mumbai latest news: 4 people were injured after a scaffolding around the 16th floor of an under-construction building collapsed.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Security Breach in Jammu Central Jail
4 people were injured after a scaffolding around the 16th floor of an under-construction building collapsed. | Image:Republic TV
  1 min read
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: At least 4 people were seriously injured and rushed to hospital after a scaffolding around the 16th floor of an under-construction building collapsed in Borivali (W) in Mumbai. The incident was reported off Kalpana Chawla Chowk, Soni wadi. 

This is a developing story, more details are awaited . 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

