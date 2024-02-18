Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated September 7th, 2021 at 20:35 IST

Mumbai adds 353 new COVID-19 cases, 404 recoveries; death toll hits 16,000

Mumbai reported 353 new COVID-19 cases and two fresh fatalities, while 404 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, a senior civic official said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai reported 353 new COVID-19 cases and two fresh fatalities, while 404 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, a senior civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said with these fresh additions, the death toll rose to 16,000, while the tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 7,47,078.

The number of recovered patients rose to 7,24,898, leaving the city with 3,718 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Significantly, for the second day in a row, the daily COVID-19 cases in the metropolis remained below the 400-mark. On Monday, Mumbai had logged 379 news cases and five fatalities.

Between September 1 and 5, the financial capital had registered more than 400 new cases daily.

According to the BMC official, with 38,484 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, their cumulative number reached 95,03,020.

He said the number of sealed buildings, however, increased to 49 from 44 on Monday, while no containment zone has been declared in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August.

The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five persons there test positive for the coronavirus infection.

According to the civic official, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent.

The city's case doubling rate has come down to 1,266 days, indicating an uptick in infections, while the average growth rate of cases stood at 0.6 per cent between August 31 and September 6, he said.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths at 90 were registered on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic. 

Published September 7th, 2021 at 20:35 IST

