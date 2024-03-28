×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Big Update on India's First Ballastless Track For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train | WATCH

The ballastless track has four parts - RC track bed, Cement Asphalt Mortar, Precast track slab, Rail with fasteners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Big Update on India's First Ballastless Track | Image:X/@AshwiniVaishnaw
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a major boost to India’s train network, the first ballastless track for bullet trains will soon be ready, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday. The J-slab ballastless track system is being deployed for the bullet train on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor.  

Sharing visuals on social media platforms, the Railway Minister said that the maximum speed of the bullet train will increase to 320 kmph. Moreover, a total length of 153 km of viaduct has been completed. Currently, the length of the pier spans 295.5 km. The track system is an engineering marvel. 

The ballastless track has four parts - RC track bed, Cement Asphalt Mortar, Precast track slab, Rail with fasteners. Realising the dream of 'Make in India', the RC track slabs were cast at two indigenous facilities in Gujarat. The construction work is underway on war footing. 

He tweeted, “Bharat’s first ballastless track for #BulletTrain ! 320 kmph speed threshold; 153 km of viaduct completed; 295.5 km of pier work completed. More to come in Modi 3.0”

Exuding confidence over PM Modi’s victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said that India will see more development in his third term as Prime Minister.
 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

