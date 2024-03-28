Advertisement

New Delhi: In a major boost to India’s train network, the first ballastless track for bullet trains will soon be ready, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday. The J-slab ballastless track system is being deployed for the bullet train on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor.

Sharing visuals on social media platforms, the Railway Minister said that the maximum speed of the bullet train will increase to 320 kmph. Moreover, a total length of 153 km of viaduct has been completed. Currently, the length of the pier spans 295.5 km. The track system is an engineering marvel.

Bharat’s first ballastless track for #BulletTrain !



✅320 kmph speed threshold

✅153 km of viaduct completed

✅295.5 km of pier work completed



More to come in Modi 3.0 pic.twitter.com/YV6vP4tbXS — Ashwini Vaishnaw (मोदी का परिवार) (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 28, 2024

The ballastless track has four parts - RC track bed, Cement Asphalt Mortar, Precast track slab, Rail with fasteners. Realising the dream of 'Make in India', the RC track slabs were cast at two indigenous facilities in Gujarat. The construction work is underway on war footing.

Exuding confidence over PM Modi’s victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said that India will see more development in his third term as Prime Minister.

