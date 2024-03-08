×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 11:05 IST

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Wraps Up Construction of Bridge Over Mohar River

India's first high-speed rail project, spanning 508.17 km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, features 24 river bridges, including a 1.2 km span over Narmada river.

Reported by: Digital Desk
NHSRCL achieves a significant milestone with the completion of a 160-metre bridge over Mohar River in Gujarat
NHSRCL achieves a significant milestone with the completion of a 160-metre bridge over Mohar River in Gujarat | Image:Unsplash representative
Gandhinagar: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project gained speed as the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) completed the construction of a 160-meter-long bridge over the Mohar River in Gujarat's Kheda district. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the news on social media site X.

This marks progress in India's first sanctioned high-speed rail project, which includes a total of 24 river bridges, with 20 located in Gujarat and the remaining four in Maharashtra. Among these bridges, the longest one will stretch over the Narmada River, and will be around 1.2 kilometres in length.

Operating at a speed of 320 kilometres per hour, the high-speed rail will cover the 508.17-kilometer distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just two hours, reducing travel time compared to buses or conventional railways. The route includes 155.76 kilometres in Maharashtra, 4.3 kilometres in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and 348.04 kilometres in Gujarat, with 12 stations along the way.

Although the government has not finalised the overall project deadline, a 50-kilometre stretch between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat is expected to be completed by August 2026. 

 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 11:05 IST

