Updated January 29th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Trains to be Equipped With 28 Seismometers. How Will They Work? 5 Points

Based on the Japanese Shinkansen technology, an 'Early Earthquake Detection System' will be installed to ensure the safety of passengers.

Digital Desk
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train (Representational Picture)
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train (Representational Picture) | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: For the first time in India, an early earthquake detection system will be inducted in the forthcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train as 28 seismometers will be installed as part of the project. Reports claimed that areas along the high-speed corridor, where earthquakes of magnitude greater than 5.5 have taken place in the past 100 years, were surveyed by Japanese experts. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav informed about the feat on X, formerly Twitter. 

How Early Earthquake Detection System Will Work?

  1. Based on the Japanese Shinkansen technology, an 'Early Earthquake Detection System' will be installed to ensure the safety of passengers and critical infrastructure. 
  2. Out of the 28 seismometers, 22 will be installed along the alignment. Of these eight will be in Mumbai, Thane, Virar and Boisar in Maharashtra, while 14 will be in Gujarat's Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Mahembadad and Ahmedabad.
  3. The remaining six of the 28 seismometers, termed as inland seismometers, will be installed in earthquake-prone areas like Khed, Ratnagiri, Latur and Pangri in Maharashtra, as well as Adesar and Old Bhuj in Gujarat.
  4. Seismometers will be installed in traction substations and switching posts along the alignment and these will detect earthquake-induced tremors through primary waves and enable an automatic power shutdown. 
  5. Emergency brakes will be activated when the power shutdown is detected and the trains running in the affected area shall stop.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-speed Bullet Train Project

For the unversed, the construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train corridor project is presently underway. The total cost of the project is pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore. As per the shareholding pattern, the Union government will pay Rs 10,000 crore to National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), while Gujarat and Maharashtra are to pay Rs 5,000 crore each. The rest of the cost is by way of a loan at 0.1 per cent interest from Japan.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 19:25 IST

