Updated April 10th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Expands: Work Starts in Palghar & Thane, Includes Tunnels

The bullet train work has commenced in Maharashtra's Palghar and Thane districts, part of the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Expands: Work Starts in Palghar & Thane, Includes Tunnels | Image:Representational image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The bullet train work has commenced in Maharashtra's Palghar and Thane districts, part of the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, said the project implementing agency on Tuesday.

In a release, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said the work is being carried out as part of package-C3 of the bullet train project extending from Shilphata to Zaroli village on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

Advertisement

Geotechnical investigation for the complete 135 km stretch is nearing completion. Work on two of the mountain tunnels has also commenced in this region and pier foundation work has started at multiple locations, said the release.

The release said casting yards are being developed for full span and segment casting of girders.

Advertisement

Package C-3 of the bullet train project is 135.45-km-long and includes viaducts and bridges spanning 24.027 km along with earth structures covering 5.361 km. It also comprises 36 bridges and crossings, including 12 steel bridges, said NHSRCL.

Furthermore, the project has six mountain tunnels and one cut-and-cover tunnel, as well as crucial river crossings over Ulhas, Vaitarna, and Jagani rivers, the release said.

Advertisement

In the section, three bullet train stations will come up at Thane, Virar, and Boisar.

Besides, NHSRCL has started the construction of India's first undersea tunnel with a length of 21km between underground stations at Bandra-Kurla Complex (in Mumbai) and Shilphata (adjoining Thane district) as part of the project, said the release.

Advertisement

The tunnel work is done using three boring machines. These machines are being used to make about 16km of the portion and the remaining 5km will be through New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), it said.

The total cost of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor is pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore and as per the shareholding pattern, the Government of India is to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while the two states involved, Gujarat and Maharashtra, are to pay Rs 5,000 crore each.

Advertisement

The rest is to be funded by Japan through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest, said the release. (With inputs from PTI) 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

