Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai is grappling with airspace congestion which has prompted the Civil Aviation Ministry to impose restrictions on airlines. As a result, several airlines are cancelling about 40 flights per day.

After the COVID restrictions were relaxed, the airport, one of India’s busiest airports, saw a massive rush in air traffic which led to airspace congestion and prolonged circling times for flights at the airport. The massive air traffic also compelled the flights to hover over the city for extended periods, raising concerns over fuel wastage and operational efficiency.

How airspace congestion impacts fuel consumption

Because of the congestion on runways, the flights had to circle over the city for extended periods, ranging between 40-60 minutes. Apart from affecting flight schedules, this process also increases fuel consumption of an aircraft.

An aircraft generally consumes 2,000kg of fuel per hour and as the circling time extends to 40-60 minutes, about 1.7 to 2.5 kilolitres of jet fuel is used additionally. This additional consumption leads to increased costs for airlines and ultimately, the passengers have to bear the brunt of the extended process.

Major factors behind congestion

Following the challenges faced by the Mumbai airport, the Airport Authority of India conducted an analysis and found the major factors leading to the disruptions at the flight operations. Some of the major factors include excessive slot distribution with limited time margins, non-adherence to allotted slots by airlines, and non-scheduled operations of flights during peak hours.



Taking action to address the congestion issue at the airport, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on January 2, 2024 issued directives to the airport operator through Notice to Air Men (NOTAMs). The directions ordered the authorities to restrict air traffic movements during peak hours, both in High Intensity Runway Operations (HIRO) and non-HIRO periods. Moreover, the restrictions were placed on general aviation aircraft operations during HIRO periods.

Subsequently, the AAI issued a directive to Mumbai airport to ease runway congestion which prompted many airlines cancelling nearly 40 flights per day till March 30. The airport generally handles 1,000 flights per day but after the cut announced by some airlines, about 3 per cent of daily flights will be cancelled.

