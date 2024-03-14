×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

Mumbai Airport Lags Behind 2 Hours Due to Unstable Air Traffic Radar Automation System

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is facing delays upto 2 hours due to erratic Air traffic radar automation system.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai Airport Lags Behind 2 Hours Due to Unstable Air Traffic Radar Automation System | Image:PTI
Mumbai: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is facing delays upto 2 hours due to erratic Air traffic radar automation system, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). 

Air traffic radar automation system at Mumbai airport was not in order from 3 pm-5:15 pm, stated the officials. 

The officials further stated that air passenger traffic will be reinstated in few hours after aircraft waiting for departure start clearing. 

The automation system at Mumbai Airport has been susceptible to several malfunctions and flaws in the recent past. 

In a letter to Airports Authority of India and MoCA, the Air Traffic Controllers Guild stated that the air traffic radar automation system at the airport was dated. 

In the letter, Air Traffic Controllers Guild said that the system faced more than 70 subsystem problems in June 2022. 

The letter further said that the hardware for the present automation system is over 18 years old. The lifespan of the system is gauged to be 10 years. The system was acquired keeping in mind the air traffic situation that existed over two decades ago. 

The traffic has multiplied manifold thereafter and the airspace structure has changed. 
 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

