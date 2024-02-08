English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Mumbai Airport to Close Runways for Indian Air Force Aerial Display | CHECK DETAILS HERE

CSMIA authorities have asked passengers to double-check their flight schedules with their airlines before going to the airport on these days.

Digital Desk
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai | Image:csmia.adaniairports.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: From January 12th to January 14th, two runways at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closed from 12 pm to 1 pm. This is because the Indian Air Force is planning an aerial display exercise. Both runways, numbered 09/27 and 14/32, won't be available for flights during these times on these three days.

“The Indian Air Force has planned an Aerial Display exercise at Mumbai. Due to this, Mumbai’s CSMIA runways (RWY 09/27 & 14/32) will remain non-operational from 12:00 hrs. to 13:00 hrs. on 12th, 13th and 14th January, 2024”, CSMIA authorities shared via their X handle.

Advertisement

The airport authority, CSMIA, has informed everyone about this through their official communication channels. They're asking passengers to double-check their flight schedules with their airlines before going to the airport on these days. This is really important because flights might be affected due to the closure of these runways for the aerial display exercises.

Advertisement

To make things clear for pilots and airlines, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued well in advance. This notice helps everyone involved in air travel to know about the temporary shutdown of these runways for safety reasons during the display.

So, if you're planning to travel by air from Mumbai on January 12th, 13th, or 14th, please ensure you confirm your flight details with your airline before heading to the airport. Your understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated during this time.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News24 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Discussion on Interim Budget 2024-25 to Resume in RS Today

    India News25 minutes ago

  3. BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi for 'Consuming Liquor' in Bihar

    India News32 minutes ago

  4. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World33 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement