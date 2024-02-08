Advertisement

Mumbai: From January 12th to January 14th, two runways at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closed from 12 pm to 1 pm. This is because the Indian Air Force is planning an aerial display exercise. Both runways, numbered 09/27 and 14/32, won't be available for flights during these times on these three days.

“The Indian Air Force has planned an Aerial Display exercise at Mumbai. Due to this, Mumbai’s CSMIA runways (RWY 09/27 & 14/32) will remain non-operational from 12:00 hrs. to 13:00 hrs. on 12th, 13th and 14th January, 2024”, CSMIA authorities shared via their X handle.

The airport authority, CSMIA, has informed everyone about this through their official communication channels. They're asking passengers to double-check their flight schedules with their airlines before going to the airport on these days. This is really important because flights might be affected due to the closure of these runways for the aerial display exercises.

To make things clear for pilots and airlines, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued well in advance. This notice helps everyone involved in air travel to know about the temporary shutdown of these runways for safety reasons during the display.

So, if you're planning to travel by air from Mumbai on January 12th, 13th, or 14th, please ensure you confirm your flight details with your airline before heading to the airport. Your understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated during this time.

