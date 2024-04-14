Mumbai: BMC Eyeing to Trim 1.11 Lakh Trees Ahead of Monsoon as Part of Annual Pre-Monsoon Drive

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is eyeing on pruning 1.11 Lakh trees before June 7, as part of annual pre-monsoon drive this year. The BMC has already initiated the drive as the civic body completed the trimming of 12,467 trees till now in the city. Not only this, it has also issued notices to 1,855 private and government premises, directing them to trim the overgrown trees on their premises.

According to the officials, the pruning of trees is part of annual pre-monsoon drive, owing to strong winds and heavy downpour during the monsoon, during which weakened trees often fall resulting in fatal injuries to people. The city has witnessed several such incidents of deaths and injuries during the monsoons.

The BMC, in a bid to curb such fatal incidents, identifies dangerous as well as dead trees across the city and prunes them ahead of monsoon onset.

It is being said that this year, a survey was conducted by the civic body of the 1.86 Lakh large trees in its jurisdiction, during which 1.11 Lakh trees alongside the roadside were identified, which will be trimmed scientifically by June 7.

According to senior civic officials, the pre-monsoon works includes removal of dead and dangerous trees, trimming of overgrown branches, scientific care of the roots and trunks of the trees among other works.

Besides this, the civic body has also issued notices to 1,855 government, semi-government as well as private institutions asking them to trim the overgrown trees in a scientific manner and with prior permission from the BMC.

As per the tree census in 2014, Mumbai has 29.75 lakh trees. Of this, 15.51 lakh trees are on private premises and 10.67 lakh in government properties.

