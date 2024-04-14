×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 00:29 IST

Mumbai: BMC Eyeing to Trim 1.11 Lakh Trees Ahead of Monsoon as Part of Annual Pre-Monsoon Drive

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is eyeing on pruning 1.11 Lakh trees before June 7, as part of annual pre-monsoon drive this year.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Pruning of trees
BMC to carry out pruning of 1.11 lakh trees before monsoon | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is eyeing on pruning 1.11 Lakh trees before June 7, as part of annual pre-monsoon drive this year. The BMC has already initiated the drive as the civic body completed the trimming of 12,467 trees till now in the city. Not only this, it has also issued notices to 1,855 private and government premises, directing them to trim the overgrown trees on their premises.

According to the officials, the pruning of trees is part of annual pre-monsoon drive, owing to strong winds and heavy downpour during the monsoon, during which weakened trees often fall resulting in fatal injuries to people. The city has witnessed several such incidents of deaths and injuries during the monsoons.

Advertisement

The BMC, in a bid to curb such fatal incidents, identifies dangerous as well as dead trees across the city and prunes them ahead of monsoon onset.

It is being said that this year, a survey was conducted by the civic body of the 1.86 Lakh large trees in its jurisdiction, during which 1.11 Lakh trees alongside the roadside were identified, which will be trimmed scientifically by June 7.

Advertisement

According to senior civic officials, the pre-monsoon works includes removal of dead and dangerous trees, trimming of overgrown branches, scientific care of the roots and trunks of the trees among other works.

Besides this, the civic body has also issued notices to 1,855 government, semi-government as well as private institutions asking them to trim the overgrown trees in a scientific manner and with prior permission from the BMC.

Advertisement

As per the tree census in 2014, Mumbai has 29.75 lakh trees. Of this, 15.51 lakh trees are on private premises and 10.67 lakh in government properties.
 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 00:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Students

More focus on quality edu

5 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

5 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

6 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

7 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

8 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

9 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

9 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

9 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

9 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

9 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

17 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

19 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

21 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

22 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

24 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

25 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

25 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo