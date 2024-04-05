×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Mumbai: BMC Proposes Flyover to Provide Direct Connectivity Between Khar and Bandra Terminus

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to construct a flyover to enhance direct connectivity between Khar and Bandra terminus.

Reported by: Digital Desk
bandra terminus
Mumbai: BMC Proposes Flyover to Provide Direct Connectivity Between Khar and Bandra Terminus | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: There is a good news for people travelling from Khar Subway to Bandra Terminus on the eastern side. The  Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to construct a flyover to enhance connectivity between the two areas. Located at the center of the western suburbs, Khar witnesses huge rush of vehicles moving to Bandra terminus. 

Details about the Flyover 

-Emerging from the western tip of the Khar Subway, the flyover will provide direct connectivity to Bandra terminus. It wil pass above crowded residential clusters. 

-It will provide smooth connectivity between western part of Khar with theterminus situated in the east. 

-Currently, the only connectivity avaialable is the minor roads and the Khar Subway which experience waterlogging during monsoons. 

- To be constructed in two phases, the firs phase will connect the Khar Subway with the Bandra terminus and the second phase giving seamless connectivity till the Western Express Highway (WEH). 

-The motorists can directly change to the highway from Western side. 

- The cost for the project has been fixed at Rs 2,400 crore and will be completed in 42 months. BMC has floated a tender for this project. 

-The project will ease the congestion. The Khar and Santacruz will record an increased vehicular influx, hence  direct connectivity with the Bandra terminus as WEH is crucial.

 

 

 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

