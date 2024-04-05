Advertisement

Mumbai: There is a good news for people travelling from Khar Subway to Bandra Terminus on the eastern side. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to construct a flyover to enhance connectivity between the two areas. Located at the center of the western suburbs, Khar witnesses huge rush of vehicles moving to Bandra terminus.

Details about the Flyover

-Emerging from the western tip of the Khar Subway, the flyover will provide direct connectivity to Bandra terminus. It wil pass above crowded residential clusters.

-It will provide smooth connectivity between western part of Khar with theterminus situated in the east.

-Currently, the only connectivity avaialable is the minor roads and the Khar Subway which experience waterlogging during monsoons.

- To be constructed in two phases, the firs phase will connect the Khar Subway with the Bandra terminus and the second phase giving seamless connectivity till the Western Express Highway (WEH).

-The motorists can directly change to the highway from Western side.

- The cost for the project has been fixed at Rs 2,400 crore and will be completed in 42 months. BMC has floated a tender for this project.

-The project will ease the congestion. The Khar and Santacruz will record an increased vehicular influx, hence direct connectivity with the Bandra terminus as WEH is crucial.