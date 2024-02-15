English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

Mumbai: Locals Kill Bull shark After it Almost Bites off Man's Leg in Palghar

In a heart-wrenching incident, a bull shark in Vaitarna River in Maharashtra's Palghar nearly bites off man's leg.

Digital Desk
shark attack
shark attack | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: A bull shark, the species which can live and breed in freshwater, nearly bit off one leg of a 30-year-old man in the Vaitarna river in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, prompting his fellow villagers to kill the fish, a forest official said on Wednesday.

The encounter with the fish with razor-sharp teeth took place when a group of residents from Manor village, out to collect wood and for fishing, entered the river.

Advertisement

A large fish sprang up a surprise attack and grabbed the left leg of one of them, identified as Vickey Govari. Hearing his screams, the others pulled him to the shore, he said.

In their bid to save their friend, they began hitting the fish, eventually killing it, the official said.

Advertisement

However, the fish, later identified by wildlife experts as a bull shark, had ripped off the calf muscle of Govari’s left leg, leaving the shin bone exposed.

Govari was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he is receiving medical care for the serious injuries sustained to his leg, he said.

Advertisement

The bull shark was about seven feet long and weighed nearly 130 kg, said Pawan Sharma, who is the founder and president of non-profit RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) and also the honorary wildlife warden with the state forest department.

The Mangrove Cell, which takes care of the marine and aquatic wildlife wings of the forest department, will look into the matter, Sharma said.

Advertisement

Bull sharks are usually found in the sea but there are reports and evidence of them being found in creeks, rivers and dams several kilometres away from saltwater due to reasons like reduction in prey base due to excessive fishing, being victims of bycatch, degradation and habitat loss, he said.

Bull sharks are considered a vulnerable species as per the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature) and are among the top protected species of sharks that are facing extinction worldwide, he added. (With input from PTI) 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

15 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

15 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

15 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

15 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

2 days ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Change of Guard or Entry in Lok Sabha: What RS List of BJP Signals

    India News3 minutes ago

  2. Dubai's DIFC reports 34% surge in company registrations

    Business News3 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Statewide Agitation Seeks Justice For Sandeshkhali Women

    India News3 minutes ago

  4. Qatar visit: PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome in Doha

    Videos4 minutes ago

  5. AI will be remarkable in a decade: Sam Altman

    Tech 9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo