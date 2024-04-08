Mumbai Coastal Road Project: 550-Meter Underpass for Southbound Vehicles to Come Up Soon | Image: Republic

Mumbai: The construction of a 550-meter-long vehicular underpass by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is underway in Mumbai. The road project is taking shape as a part of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP).

This project is expected to smoothen the traffic movement of southbound vehicles travelling from Prabhadevi or Worli towards Nariman Point. This underpass is being developed between the Worli Seaface and the Worli interchange of the coastal road.

After the existing 2-kilometer-long undersea tunnels connecting Marine Drive and Priyadarshini Park (PDP), this will be the second underground road project within the MCRP.

As per design, the entry point of the underpass will be constructed near JK Kapur Chowk in Worli whereas the exit point has been planned near the vehicular interchange at Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk near the surface.

This strategic positioning will provide Worli-bound motorists travelling from Prabhadevi or Worli to seamlessly transition onto the coastal road using the underpass. The exit points of the underpass will be connected to two arms of the Worli interchange.

One arm will be linked to the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL), while the other arm will provide access to the main southbound carriageway of the MCRP.

The underpass is expected to become operational by October. Currently, the coastal road is open for southbound traffic during specific hours on weekdays, and the BMC aims to complete the second phase of the MCRP by May 2024.

