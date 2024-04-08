×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Mumbai Coastal Road Project: 550-Meter Underpass for Southbound Vehicles to Come Up Soon

This underpass is being developed between the Worli Seaface and the Worli interchange of the coastal road.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Emergency Systems, CCTVs: Know About Mumbai’s Coastal Road Project
Mumbai Coastal Road Project: 550-Meter Underpass for Southbound Vehicles to Come Up Soon | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The construction of a 550-meter-long vehicular underpass by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is underway in Mumbai. The road project is taking shape as a part of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP).

This project is expected to smoothen the traffic movement of southbound vehicles travelling from Prabhadevi or Worli towards Nariman Point. This underpass is being developed between the Worli Seaface and the Worli interchange of the coastal road.

Advertisement

After the existing 2-kilometer-long undersea tunnels connecting Marine Drive and Priyadarshini Park (PDP), this will be the second underground road project within the MCRP.

As per design, the entry point of the underpass will be constructed near JK Kapur Chowk in Worli whereas the exit point has been planned near the vehicular interchange at Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk near the surface.

Advertisement

This strategic positioning will provide Worli-bound motorists travelling from Prabhadevi or Worli to seamlessly transition onto the coastal road using the underpass. The exit points of the underpass will be connected to two arms of the Worli interchange.

One arm will be linked to the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL), while the other arm will provide access to the main southbound carriageway of the MCRP.

Advertisement

The underpass is expected to become operational by October. Currently, the coastal road is open for southbound traffic during specific hours on weekdays, and the BMC aims to complete the second phase of the MCRP by May 2024.
 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a few seconds ago
Bangalore International Airport Limited

Air India-BIAL deal

2 minutes ago
Sammakka Saralamma Jathara

All About Medaram Jathara

2 minutes ago
Faf du Plessis with CSK players and staff

RCB skipper draws flak

3 minutes ago
Bengaluru rameshwaram cafe IED Blast

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

4 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik while playing for KKR

DK on his biggest regret

6 minutes ago
The Family Star

Dil Raju On Family Star

8 minutes ago
Arun accidentally severed his finger, leaving people shocked.

Lok Sabha Elections

9 minutes ago
Randy Orton RKO to Speed

Orton gives RKO to Speed

9 minutes ago
TSMC Japan expansion

New grants for TSMC US

11 minutes ago
Gaza UN Europe israel hamas

news

14 minutes ago
Rashmika shared a picture of Allu Arjun on her Instagram stories

Allu Arjun Birthday

18 minutes ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

news

23 minutes ago
Jayaraj Shanmugam

Air India'a appointment

30 minutes ago
EV Charging stations in India

New EV charging stations

35 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmi

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update

38 minutes ago
Emerging markets' copy

Asian currencies subdued

38 minutes ago
PV Sindhu

Sindhu Co. face challenge

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News5 hours ago

  3. 'Right Against Ill Effect of Climate Change': SC on Right To Life

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Only If You Vote For Us: Abhishek After PM Says Central Schemes Paused

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  5. Nifty, Sensex poised for record highs despite dampened US rate cut hopes

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo