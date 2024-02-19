Marine Drive to Bandra-Worli Sea Link in 10 Mins: PM Modi to Inaugurate 1st Phase of Coastal Road

Advertisement

New Delhi: On February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to dedicate a section of a coastal road and lay the groundwork for three infrastructure projects, including the ambitious Vadhavan project, a tunnel for the Goregaon Mulund Link Road, and an underground tunnel that will connect Borivali and Thane through Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

The goal of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project ( MCRP), which will link Marine Drive to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, is to reduce the total travel time during peak hours from about an hour to just under ten minutes.

After this, the road will become partially accessible to the public from the next day on February 20.

The first phase of the coastal road is built at an estimated cost of Rs 12,500 crore.

The phase of the Mumbai coastal road project, which will connect Worli and Marine Drive, will also include the twin tunnels under Malabar Hill and will be the south-bound stretch.

Giving details to Times of India, BMC Commissioner IS Chahal said the entire project of the road connecting Marine Drive and Bandra-Worli Sea Link will be open for the public by May 15.

Authorities said the 10.58-km Mumbai coastal road project will connect south Mumbai to Worli and it has 8 lanes on the surface, and in the tunnel, it has 6.

Additionally, a bus-only lane will be available on the route, and the two tunnels on this coastal route, each with an internal diameter of 11 meters and a length of 2.072 kilometers, are being constructed between Priyadarshini Park and Girgaon Chowpatty.

According to the media reports, more than 84% of the major works on the 10.58 km-long project have been completed, and the rest will be finished by its deadline in May.

The entirety of the project, from the Marine via Versona interchange to Dahisar, will incur a cost of Rs.27,400 crore.

