Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

Marine Drive to Bandra-Worli Sea Link in 10 Mins: PM Modi to Inaugurate 1st Phase of Coastal Road

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to dedicate a section of a coastal road and lay the groundwork for three infrastructure projects in Mumbai Today.

Digital Desk
PM Modi, Coastal Road Project
Marine Drive to Bandra-Worli Sea Link in 10 Mins: PM Modi to Inaugurate 1st Phase of Coastal Road | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: On February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to dedicate a section of a coastal road and lay the groundwork for three infrastructure projects, including the ambitious Vadhavan project, a tunnel for the Goregaon Mulund Link Road, and an underground tunnel that will connect Borivali and Thane through Sanjay Gandhi National Park. 

The goal of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP), which will link Marine Drive to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, is to reduce the total travel time during peak hours from about an hour to just under ten minutes. 

Advertisement

After this, the road will become partially accessible to the public from the next day on February 20.

The first phase of the coastal road is built at an estimated cost of Rs 12,500 crore. 

Advertisement

The phase of the Mumbai coastal road project, which will connect Worli and Marine Drive, will also include the twin tunnels under Malabar Hill and will be the south-bound stretch.

Giving details to Times of India, BMC Commissioner IS Chahal said the entire project of the road connecting Marine Drive and Bandra-Worli Sea Link will be open for the public by May 15.

Advertisement

Authorities said the 10.58-km Mumbai coastal road project will connect south Mumbai to Worli and it has 8 lanes on the surface, and in the tunnel, it has 6.

Additionally, a bus-only lane will be available on the route, and the two tunnels on this coastal route, each with an internal diameter of 11 meters and a length of 2.072 kilometers, are being constructed between Priyadarshini Park and Girgaon Chowpatty.

Advertisement

According to the media reports, more than 84% of the major works on the 10.58 km-long project have been completed, and the rest will be finished by its deadline in May.

The entirety of the project, from the Marine via Versona interchange to Dahisar, will incur a cost of Rs.27,400 crore.
 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

13 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

16 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

16 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

16 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

17 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

17 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LeBron James still committed to Paris Olympics

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi to Inaugurate 1st Phase of Mumbai Coastal Road Project Today

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. 'Fancy': CJI DY Chandrachud's Mercedes Number Plate Goes Viral

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Jay Shah raises 'SEVERE' JUDGEMNENT call on cricketers

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Deepika Padukone at BAFTA: Actress' Behind-the-stage Photos Go Viral

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo