×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 08:23 IST

Mumbai Coastal Road: Worli-Marine Drive Lane Inauguration Today; Speed Limit, Project Details Here

Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase-1, the south-bound corridor of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive in South Mumbai will be inaugurated today.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Mumbai Coastal Road: Worli-Marine Drive Lane Inauguration Today; Speed Limit, Project Details Here
Mumbai Coastal Road: Worli-Marine Drive Lane Inauguration Today; Speed Limit, Project Details Here | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase-1, the south-bound corridor of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive in South Mumbai will be inaugurated and open for traffic on March 11.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday inspected the construction of the ambitious project. The ribbon cutting ceremony of the newly made road was earlier postponed due to ‘undisclosed’ reasons, claimed reports citing officials.

Advertisement

Built at the projected cost of Rs 12,721 crore, the construction work of the Mumbai Coastal Road started back in October 13, 2018. The Maharashtra CM has assured the Mumbaikars that a world-class central park spread over 320 acres will come up along the ‘Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road’.

In the first phase, the 10.5-kilometer-long stretch will be opened for traffic where Motorists can enter the coastal road from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson's interchange points, and exit at Marine Lines.

Advertisement

Mumbai Traffic Advisory

Issuing an official traffic notification, the Mumbai Police notified that Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Mumbai Coastal Road) constructed for fast traffic movements will be partially opened for vehicular traffic on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road and on Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction to Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge) South Bound.

Advertisement

Traffic Timing: The vehicular traffic on the newly made road would be opened between 6am and 8pm from Monday to Friday. According to the Mumbai Police advisory, stopping vehicles and stepping out of the vehicle to click pictures on the route is strictly prohibited.  

The entry points to the Mumbai Coastal Road are at Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction, Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction) and Amarsons Garden. Further, the planned exit points are located at Amarsons Garden and Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge).

Advertisement

Vehicle Restriction

All types of heavy vehicles, trailers, mixers, tractors, heavy goods vehicles, excluding BEST and ST buses, passengers carrying vehicles, and all goods carrier vehicles.
All types of two-wheelers, cycle and disabled persons' motorcycles and scooters (including sidecars).
All types of three-wheelers.
Animal drawn carts, tangas and handcarts.
Pedestrian.

Advertisement

As part of the speed limit on the Mumbai Coastal Road, the Mumbai Police said vehicles must follow 80 km/hr limit on a straight road, 60 km/80 km/hr in the tunnel and 40km/hr at the entry and exit points.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 08:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

17 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

17 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

17 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

17 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

17 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

17 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

17 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

17 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi to Inaugurate Dwarka Expressway Today: Traffic Advisory

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. NPS assets hit Rs 11.50 trillion on equities strength

    Business News23 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING | DTC Bus Emits Heavy Smoke in Janpath: Watch Video

    India News24 minutes ago

  4. JM Financial stocks plunge as SEBI bars company from lead manager role

    Business News32 minutes ago

  5. Japan's Q4 GDP revised up, economy avoids recession

    Economy News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo