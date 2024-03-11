Advertisement

Mumbai: Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase-1, the south-bound corridor of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive in South Mumbai was inaugurated and opened for traffic today, March 11.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday inspected the construction of the ambitious project. The ribbon cutting ceremony of the newly made road was earlier postponed due to ‘undisclosed’ reasons, claimed reports citing officials.

Built at the projected cost of Rs 12,721 crore, the construction work of the Mumbai Coastal Road started back in October 13, 2018. The Maharashtra CM has assured the Mumbaikars that a world-class central park spread over 320 acres will come up along the ‘Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road’.

In the first phase, the 10.5-kilometer-long stretch will be opened for traffic where Motorists can enter the coastal road from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson's interchange points, and exit at Marine Lines.

Mumbai Traffic Advisory

Issuing an official traffic notification, the Mumbai Police notified that Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Mumbai Coastal Road) constructed for fast traffic movements will be partially opened for vehicular traffic on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road and on Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction to Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge) South Bound.

Traffic Timing: The vehicular traffic on the newly made road would be opened between 6am and 8pm from Monday to Friday. According to the Mumbai Police advisory, stopping vehicles and stepping out of the vehicle to click pictures on the route is strictly prohibited.

The entry points to the Mumbai Coastal Road are at Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction, Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction) and Amarsons Garden. Further, the planned exit points are located at Amarsons Garden and Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge).

Vehicle Restriction

All types of heavy vehicles, trailers, mixers, tractors, heavy goods vehicles, excluding BEST and ST buses, passengers carrying vehicles, and all goods carrier vehicles.

All types of two-wheelers, cycle and disabled persons' motorcycles and scooters (including sidecars).

All types of three-wheelers.

Animal drawn carts, tangas and handcarts.

Pedestrian.

As part of the speed limit on the Mumbai Coastal Road, the Mumbai Police said vehicles must follow 80 km/hr limit on a straight road, 60 km/80 km/hr in the tunnel and 40km/hr at the entry and exit points.