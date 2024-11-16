Published 13:31 IST, November 16th 2024
Mumbai: Constable Booked For Sharing Photo of Postal Ballot on Social Media
A case has been registered against a police constable after he allegedly uploaded a photograph of his postal ballot paper on social media.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:31 IST, November 16th 2024