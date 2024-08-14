Published 19:52 IST, August 14th 2024
Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Man For Killing His Friend Over Rs 30 Auto-Rickshaw Fare
Mumbai Crime Branch, on Tuesday, from Mumbai's Kalyan railway station, for his alleged involvement in the killing of his friend over Rs 30 Auto-Rickshaw fare.
Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a man for killing his friend over Rs 30 auto-rickshaw fare | Image: PTI/file
