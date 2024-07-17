Published 23:48 IST, July 17th 2024
Mumbai Customs Seize 13 kg Gold, Electronic Goods at Airport; 7 Arrested
The Mumbai Customs has made significant seizures totalling 13.24 kg of gold, electronics items valued at Rs 10.33 crore, and foreign currency of Rs 45 lakh in 24 cases in five days at the international airport here, leading to the arrest of seven passengers, officials said on Wednesday.
Mumbai Customs Seize 13 kg Gold, Electronic Goods at Airport; 7 Arrested | Image: shutterstock
