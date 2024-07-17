sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:48 IST, July 17th 2024

Mumbai Customs Seize 13 kg Gold, Electronic Goods at Airport; 7 Arrested

The Mumbai Customs has made significant seizures totalling 13.24 kg of gold, electronics items valued at Rs 10.33 crore, and foreign currency of Rs 45 lakh in 24 cases in five days at the international airport here, leading to the arrest of seven passengers, officials said on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mumbai Customs Seize 13 kg Gold, Electronic Goods at Airport; 7 Arrested
Mumbai Customs Seize 13 kg Gold, Electronic Goods at Airport; 7 Arrested | Image: shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:48 IST, July 17th 2024