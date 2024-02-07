Mumbai: Dawood Gang Member Held with Pistol, Live Bullets

Image used for representational purposes only. | Image: PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Police detained a 45-year-old member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang, who was already facing numerous criminal cases.

Officials also seized a country-made pistol and four live rounds from his possession

The accused has been identified as Sachin Gajanan Shete, who was held by Unit-9 of the Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday from suburban Oshiwara.

The team was successful in nabbing him based on specific information.

During the police interrogation, Shete revealed that he had come to Mumbai to commit criminal activities in the coming few days.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that he committed an offense of jumping parole registered at the Mira Road Police Station in adjoining Thane district in 2022.

The official said that the gangster was also involved in cases like murder, attempt to murder, and extortion.

(With PTI inputs)

