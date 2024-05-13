Mumbai Dust Storm: SpiceJet, Indigo Issue Advisory For Flyers- Check Latest Updates Here

Advertisement

Mumbai: Flight operations at Mumbai airport were hit and local trains were delayed as Mumbai witnessed unseasonal rains, accompanied by a dust storm on Monday evening. “Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 minutes due to low visibility and gusty winds. Operations resumed at 17:03 hrs. During this time, the airport witnessed 15 diversions," Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said in a statement.

Later, several airlines, including SpiceJet and IndiGo, issued advisories to their passengers. Vistara has also provided details regarding four Mumbai-bound flights that were diverted owing to adverse weather conditions.

‘Check Your Flight Status’: Advisory Issued

“The dust storm has returned, this time over Mumbai. Potential air traffic congestion is expected, so keep a tab on your flight status https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj Plan your journey to the airport accordingly and have a safe trip. Strong winds and low visibility sweep #Ahmedabad. Expect delays/diversions due to the challenges the weather is posing. Plan ahead and keep a tab on your flight status”, IndiGo wrote on X.

Similarly SpiceJet, another low-cost airline, said, “Due to bad weather in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://bit.ly/2tG9xBx."

List of Mumbai-bound flights diverted

Taking to X, Vistara provided updates on its flight operations. Through a series of posts, the airline informed passengers about Mumbai-bound flights that were diverted due to adverse weather conditions in the region.

Flight UK272 from Male to Mumbai (MLE-BOM) has been diverted to Goa (GOX) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Goa at 1720 hours.

Flight UK562 from Jaipur to Mumbai (JAI-BOM) has been diverted to Goa (GOX) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Goa at 1720 hours.

Flight UK522 Coimbatore to Mumbai (CJB-BOM) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad at 1735 hours.

Flight UK620 Dehradun to Mumbai (DED-BOM) has been diverted to Vadodara (BDQ) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and has arrived in Vadodara (BDQ) at 1745 hours.

A 100-foot tall billboard was uprooted and fell on a petrol pump at the Cheddanagar Junction in the Ghatkopar area, injuring 55 people and trappingover 100. While the rainfall brought relief to the residents of Mumbai and its adjoining area from the heat, the sudden change in weather brought traffic to a standstill as commuters took shelter during the storm. Those injured in the billboard collapse incident have been rushed to the civic body-run Rajawadi Hospital, a BMC official said.