Employee Arrested For Rs 1.47 Crore Diamond Theft At Jewellery Firm

Mumbai: A 40-year-old jewelry craftsman has been arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly stealing diamonds worth Rs 1.47 crore from a company in Mumbai where he worked, police said here on Wednesday.

Sachin J Makwana was tracked down after the investigators checked the footage of more than 120 CCTV cameras, said an official of Goregaon police station in the city.

Diamond trader Kiran Ratilal Rokani had alleged in his complaint that Makwana stole 491 carats of diamonds worth Rs 1.47 crore from the Goregaon-based firm on December 10.

To trace him, police examined CCTV footage from various locations including Goregaon, Malad, Dahisar, Charoti Toll, Bhilad, Vapi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Palanpur and Idar.

He confessed to the crime after the arrest on Tuesday and police recovered 97 per cent of the stolen items, including Rs 77,380 in cash and 470 carats of diamonds worth Rs 1.40 crore, the official said.