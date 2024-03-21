Mumbai: Female Passenger Booked for Assaulting Security Guard During Boarding Check at Airport

Advertisement

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, Sahar police registered a case against a 28-year-old woman from Bhubaneswar for assaulting security personnel at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The woman was allegedly attempting to bypass the security cordon without authorization.

Advertisement

The accused was identified as Rituparna Sahu who was scheduled to board a flight from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar at 6 pm.

She was present withing security preimeter at the seatrch booth. While, she was passing through the metaldetector, an alarm went off pushing the authorities to urge her to remove her shoes.

Advertisement

Instead of cooperating with the female officers of the CISF, She started creating uproar to release her without undergoing checks.

She attempted to bypass teh holding area by forcing the security personnel.

Advertisement

After this, Sahu began assaulting the CISF officer. On arrival of extra security officials to prevent her, she continued to behave violently towards them.

The officers successfully brought the situation under control and went on to take the accused into custody.

Advertisement

Sahar Police has registered a case against the accused under sections 186, 353 and 504. A Sahar police official said the police are now examining the CCTV footage of the spot to ascertain the exact sequence of events before taking further action against the accused.