Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia | LIVE

Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the deaths in the Mumbai ferry accident and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased through the PM National Relief Fund.

PM Modi also announced that ₹50,000 would be provided to those who have been injured in the tragic accident.