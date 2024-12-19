Published 06:39 IST, December 19th 2024
Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia | LIVE
Stay tuned with Republic for all the latest news updates across the country.
- India News
- 1 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the deaths in the Mumbai ferry accident and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased through the PM National Relief Fund.
PM Modi also announced that ₹50,000 would be provided to those who have been injured in the tragic accident.
Live Blog
Thirteen persons died and 99 others were rescued after a Navy craft crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, the Navy said.
At about 4 pm, a Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with passenger ferry Neel Kamal off Karanja near Mumbai, the Navy said in a statement. The ferry was carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination.
07:13 IST, December 19th 2024
People take refuge at night shelters as temperature dips in Delhi
Many people took refuge at night shelters as the temperature dipped in the national capital on Wednesday night.
The Delhi IMD recorded a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius in the early hours on Thursday early morning.
07:13 IST, December 19th 2024
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of each deceased in Mumbai boat mishap
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai on Wednesday.
07:14 IST, December 19th 2024
Indian, US officials meet to chart next steps in space collaboration
Officials from India and the United States have charted next steps in space collaboration, including human spaceflight, joint space exploration and a commitment to facilitating commercial partnerships between space companies to advance the shared interests in the growing space economy, the White House said on Wednesday.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 07:14 IST, December 19th 2024