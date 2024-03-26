Updated March 26th, 2024 at 10:43 IST
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at 6-Storey Corporate Park in Mulund Area
No injuries or casualties have been reported yet.
Mulund: A massive fire broke out at a six-storey corporate park in Mumbai’s Mulund area on Tuesday, March 26, reported PTI citing civic officials.
The fire department and assistance reached the spot. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet. More details are awaited.
Published March 26th, 2024 at 10:43 IST
