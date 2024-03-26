×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at 6-Storey Corporate Park in Mulund Area

No injuries or casualties have been reported yet.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire
लोक नायक अस्पताल में आग लगी | Image:Shutterstock/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mulund: A massive fire broke out at a six-storey corporate park in Mumbai’s Mulund area on Tuesday, March 26, reported PTI citing civic officials.

The fire department and assistance reached the spot. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet. More details are awaited.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Baloch activists hold portraits of their missing family members during their sit-in protest, in Islamabad, Pakistan

Balochistan Crisis

3 minutes ago
ISRO

ISRO START 2024 Programme

3 minutes ago
Saurabh Bhardwaj

Saurabh Bhardwaj

4 minutes ago
Iga Swiatek

Swiatek, Gauff out

6 minutes ago
Kabir Shankar Bose vs Kalyan Banerjee

Kabir Shankar vs Kalyan

7 minutes ago
Albert Gudmundsson

Iceland looks to Euro

8 minutes ago
Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu's Viral Pic

9 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli connects w/ family

10 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP to Go Solo in Punjab

11 minutes ago
Gabriel Barbosa

Barbosa suspended

12 minutes ago
AAP protests in Delhi on Tuesday

India News Live

13 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinícius breaks down

13 minutes ago
CUET UG 2024

CUET UG 2024 application

14 minutes ago
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat

Turbat attack

15 minutes ago
Moscow Attack Suspects

Moscow Terror Attack

15 minutes ago
Stock market news

Shares open lower

16 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli gets an ovation

23 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut Join Politics

Support Grows for Kangana

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Boeing chief quitting to India's air travel: Aviation's FY25 projections

    Business News16 hours ago

  3. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 17 hours ago

  5. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo