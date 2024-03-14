×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Mumbai: Fire Breaks out at Furniture Godown in Goregaon, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at a furniture company in Goregaon area of Mumbai.

Reported by: Digital Desk
goregon fire
Mumbai: Fire Breaks out at Furniture Godown in Goregaon, No Injuries Reported | Image:X
Mumbai: A fire broke out at a furniture company in Goregaon area of Mumbai. 

There is no report of injury to anyone in the blaze that erupted at the storage unit located near Narayan Plaza around 3.50 pm, they said.

At least eight fire engines, other fire brigade vehicles along with an ambulance reached the spot and the firefighting operation is on, a civic official said.

"The fire is confined to the wooden storage material at the ground floor structure spread over an area of about 100x300 square feet," the official said.

More information about the fire is awaited. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

