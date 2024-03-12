×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 00:15 IST

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Three-Storey Building in Kamathipura

A fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in the Kamathipura area of south Mumbai on Monday night. There was no report of injuries.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fire in Mumbai's Kamathipura
Fire in Mumbai's Kamathipura | Image:File Photo
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: A fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in the Kamathipura area of south Mumbai on Monday night, though there was no report of injuries to anyone, a civic official said. The fire, which started at around 10pm, engulfed the third floor of Pathare building/Ali Akbar Chawl, he added.

"There was no report of anyone getting injured. Three fire engines along with ambulances and other vehicles were sent to the spot," he added.

The blaze was doused after 90 minutes, the civic official said. The cause of the fire was not yet known, he added. 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 00:15 IST

