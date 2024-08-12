sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Mumbai: Garment Unit Worker Beaten To Death By Colleague Over Rickshaw Fare Payment

Published 23:11 IST, August 12th 2024

Mumbai: Garment Unit Worker Beaten To Death By Colleague Over Rickshaw Fare Payment

A 28-year-old garment unit worker was killed allegedly by his colleague in the early hours of Monday in Kurla after an argument over paying autorickshaw fare.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mumbai: Garment Unit Worker Beaten To Death By Colleague Over Rickshaw Fare Payment
Mumbai: Garment Unit Worker Beaten To Death By Colleague Over Rickshaw Fare Payment | Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:11 IST, August 12th 2024