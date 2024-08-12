Published 23:11 IST, August 12th 2024
Mumbai: Garment Unit Worker Beaten To Death By Colleague Over Rickshaw Fare Payment
A 28-year-old garment unit worker was killed allegedly by his colleague in the early hours of Monday in Kurla after an argument over paying autorickshaw fare.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai: Garment Unit Worker Beaten To Death By Colleague Over Rickshaw Fare Payment | Image: Pixabay
