Updated January 13th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

Mumbai-Guwahati Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Dhaka Due to Bad Weather Conditions

The pilot initially aimed to land in Kolkata but faced bad weather conditions, to which he redirected to Bhubaneshaewar, but the runway was closed.

Tanisha Rajput
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Guwahati: An IndiGO Flight on Saturday was diverted amid bad weather conditions. In a post on X, the airline said that Flight 6E 5319, Mumbai-Guwahati was prompted to land in Dhaka due to unfavourable conditions.

As per ANI, the pilot initially aimed to land in Kolkata but faced bad weather conditions, to which he redirected to Bhubaneshaewar, but the runway was closed. Then the captain finally decided to land in Dhaka as it was the nearest airport available.

In a statement, the airline said, "IndiGo flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh, due to bad weather in Guwahati. Due to operational reasons, an alternate set of crew is being arranged to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati. The passengers were kept informed of updates and were served refreshments on board. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused."

This delay also hit a few Congress party members who were on their way to participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will begin on January 14 in Imphal.

Congress leader Suraj Thakur taking to X said, “ I took @IndiGo6E flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati. But due to dense fog, the flight couldn't land in Guwahati. Instead, it landed in Dhaka. Now all the passengers are in Bangladesh without their passports, we are inside the plane.”

(With inputs from Sandip Singh)

Published January 13th, 2024 at 11:34 IST

