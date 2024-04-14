×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

Mumbai Heat Wave: Temperatures Likely to Surge to 41-43 Degrees Next Week

Mumbai is moving towards experiencing blazing heat in the upcoming days, as per the local reports. An extreme heatwave is likely to take Mumbai into its grip.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai Heat Wave: Temperatures Likely to Surge to 41-43 Degrees Next Week
WMO has predicted above normal temperatures for almost all land areas between March and May. | Image:PTI
Mumbai: Mumbai is moving towards experiencing blazing heat in the upcoming days, as per local weather reports. An extreme heat wave is likely to take Mumbai into its grip in the next week. The areas that are going to be affected due to scorching heat wave include the satellite towns of Mumbai like Navi Mumbai, Badlapur, Kalyan and Karjat. Next Tuesday, Mumbai may experience its first 40-degrees Celsius temperature of the season. The cities temperatures may surge to an intense 41-43 degrees Celsius. 

Citizens have been advised to avoid going out between 11 am and 4 pm to alleviate the risk of heat-related illnesses. 

High Temperatures in Mumbai

On April 13, the day temperature of Mumbai rose to 35.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, on April 11, the temperature was recorded at 33.5 degrees Celsius. 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be further rise in the day temperatures of Mumbai in the coming days. On March 21, the highest day temperature was recorded at 38.8 degrees Celsius. IMD's Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded maximum temperatures of 32.5°C and 35.8°C on April 12, respectively, slightly above normal levels. Meanwhile the minimum temperatures were recorded by the Colaba and Santacruz observatories as  24.3°C and 23.6°C, respectively, nearly normal for this time of the year.

BMC Issues Guidelines to Battle Heat

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given guidelines to combat the heat wave, including carrying water bottles, using umbrellas, wearing caps and sunglasses while outdoors. The BMC urged the people to stay hydrated to avoid heat-related ailments. These precautionary measures are recommended by BMC to safeguard against the extreme effects of the blazing heat this summer.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 22:54 IST

