Updated February 20th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

Mumbai: Two House Helps Steal Diamond Jewellery Worth Over Rs 2 Crore After Drugging Employer, Held

Two men who were helping as house helps drugged the Mumbai-based employer and ran away with diamond jewellery worth Rs 2.46 crore, said a police official.

Digital Desk
Generic representational image of man being arrested.
Mumbai: Two House Helps Steal Diamond Jewellery Worth Over Rs 2 Crore After Drugging Employer, Held | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: In a shocking incident, two men who were helping as house helps drugged the Mumbai-based employer and ran away with diamond jewellery worth Rs 2.46 crore, said a police official on Monday. The two men have been arrested by the police and the police have also recovered the jewellery. 

The accused persons have  been identified as Neeraj alias Raja Yadav (19) and Raju alias Shatrudhan Kumar (19)

The duo allegedly mixed some sedatives in the food of their employer, a resident of suburban Khar, and her family members on February 10, and fled with valuables.

The incident came to light on February 11 when the 55-year-old complainant found that diamond jewellery was missing from her flat, the official said.

"The family members had to be admitted to a hospital as they all started vomiting after waking up from sleep. An FIR was registered later," he said.

Police traced Yadav and Kumar through the details of their Aadhaar cards and with technical help.

The duo was arrested under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 381 (theft by servant), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Notably, one of the accused, Kumar, was arrested by the police earlier in connection with a ₹ 50 lakh theft case.

Further investigation is underway, the official added. (With inputs from PTI) 

 


 

 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

