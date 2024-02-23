Mumbai Kharghar Coastal Road Delayed. See Why

Advertisement

Mumbai: Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has kept in abeyance plan pertaining to construction of Khargar Coastal Road (KCR) shedding apprehensions about prospective damage to the mangroves.

This comes subsequent to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) gave a greenlight to the project.

Advertisement

The proposed project was supposed to lay a coastal road between Jalmarg-16, Kharghar and Sector 11 in CBD-Belapur and the balance link from Sector 15, CBD to Water Transport Terminal in Nerul.

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, the committee requested that the project be reexamined and that the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) search for three alternative alignments. It requested that the projected road's structural design be altered by the CIDCO. In response, the CIDCO promised to submit its ideas as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

Notably, the Bombay High Court has authorized the removal of 3.728 mangroves in order to build the six-lane UCR this month.