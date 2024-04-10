Mumbai-Kolkata to Achieve Seamless Connectivity by 2028 Via These Expressways

India's Road Network Set to Revolutionize Connectivity: Mumbai to Kolkata Expressway in the Works | Image: Shutterstock

Mumbai: Mumbai and Kolkata may soon be seamlessly connected by access-controlled expressways. According to the latest findings by Infra News India, by the year 2028, these two major cities are poised to enjoy unparalleled connectivity through a network of expressways, promising swift and efficient travel between them.

This connectivity milestone is expected to be facilitated by a series of upcoming expressways strategically designed to link various cities along the route.

The expressways are as follows:

Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway Nagpur-Bhandara-Gondia Expressway Raipur-Dhanbad Economic Corridor Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway.

By 2028, travelers can anticipate nearly seamless access-controlled expressway connectivity between Mumbai and Kolkata.

However, a crucial segment remains to be addressed for complete connectivity: the stretch between Bhandara and Raipur. Once this missing link is addressed, commuters can look forward to unparalleled convenience and efficiency in travel between these two vibrant metropolises.