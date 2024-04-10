×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Mumbai-Kolkata to Achieve Seamless Connectivity by 2028 Via These Expressways

India's Road Network Set to Revolutionize Connectivity. Mumbai to Kolkata Expressway in the Works

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Mumbai-Kolkata Expressway
India's Road Network Set to Revolutionize Connectivity: Mumbai to Kolkata Expressway in the Works | Image:Shutterstock
Mumbai: Mumbai and Kolkata may soon be seamlessly connected by access-controlled expressways. According to the latest findings by Infra News India, by the year 2028, these two major cities are poised to enjoy unparalleled connectivity through a network of expressways, promising swift and efficient travel between them.

This connectivity milestone is expected to be facilitated by a series of upcoming expressways strategically designed to link various cities along the route. 

The expressways are as follows:

  1. Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway
  2. Nagpur-Bhandara-Gondia Expressway
  3. Raipur-Dhanbad Economic Corridor
  4. Varanasi-Kolkata Expressway.

By 2028, travelers can anticipate nearly seamless access-controlled expressway connectivity between Mumbai and Kolkata. 

However, a crucial segment remains to be addressed for complete connectivity: the stretch between Bhandara and Raipur. Once this missing link is addressed, commuters can look forward to unparalleled convenience and efficiency in travel between these two vibrant metropolises.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

