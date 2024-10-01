Published 22:20 IST, October 1st 2024
Mumbai Local Trains Disrupted for 90 Minutes Due to Overhead Wire Snap Between Thakurli and Kalyan
An overhead wire snap disrupted Mumbai's Central line for 90 minutes, delaying trains and causing congestion during the evening rush hour.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai Local Trains Disrupted for 90 Minutes Due to Overhead Wire Snap Between Thakurli and Kalyan | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
22:20 IST, October 1st 2024