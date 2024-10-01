sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pune Chopper Crash | Middle East Conflict | Walz vs Vance | MUDA Scam | Nepal Floods |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Mumbai Local Trains Disrupted for 90 Minutes Due to Overhead Wire Snap Between Thakurli and Kalyan

Published 22:20 IST, October 1st 2024

Mumbai Local Trains Disrupted for 90 Minutes Due to Overhead Wire Snap Between Thakurli and Kalyan

An overhead wire snap disrupted Mumbai's Central line for 90 minutes, delaying trains and causing congestion during the evening rush hour.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mumbai Local Trains Disrupted for 90 Minutes Due to Overhead Wire Snap Between Thakurli and KalyanMumbai Local Trains Disrupted for 90 Minutes Due to Overhead Wire Snap Between Thakurli and Kalyan
Mumbai Local Trains Disrupted for 90 Minutes Due to Overhead Wire Snap Between Thakurli and Kalyan | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

22:20 IST, October 1st 2024