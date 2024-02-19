English
Mumbai logs 454 new COVID-19 cases; 5 die

The financial capital on Saturday reported 454 new coronavirus positive cases and five fatalities, taking the tally to 7,40,761 and the toll to 16,079 while 580 patients recovered, a city civic body official said.

The number of infections in Mumbai remained above 400 on the fourth consecutive day. The city had reported 446 COVID-19 cases and six fatalities the day before.

Mumbai is now left with 4,676 active cases after 580 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,17,521, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

With 40,911 new tests, the number of samples tested in Mumbai so far climbed to 101,77,774.

The number of sealed buildings in Mumbai now stands at 51. A first containment zone was added in slums and chawls in Mumbai since mid-August in the E civic ward. There are around 100 households under the zone.

The BMC seals buildings or declares an area a containment zone if at least five patients test positive for coronavirus.

Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent while the average doubling rate of cases has dipped to 1,195 days. The average growth rate of cases was 0.06 per cent for the period between September 18 to September 24, the official said. 

