Updated February 29th, 2024 at 17:26 IST
Mumbai: Man Accused of Threatening Devendra Fadnavis in Video Arrested
Accused Yogesh Sawant reportedly threatened and used derogatory language against Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis in a video that was widely shared online.
Mumbai: Yogesh Sawant, a man accused of threatening and using derogatory language against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in an online video, has now been arrested by Mumbai's Santacruz police in Navi Mumbai. Later, the accused was produced in court and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
An FIR had been registered against Sawant on Wednesday for comments he allegedly made during an interview aired on a YouTube channel called ‘Gavran Vishleshak’ which was also shared on other social media platforms such as Facebook.
According to a report by PTI, Akshay Panvelkar, a city-based functionary of the youth wing of the ruling Shiv Sena, lodged a complaint in this regard on Tuesday evening at Santacruz police station.
The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc), 500 (defamation), 505 (incitement to offence) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.
Initially, Sawant had and FIR registered against him for sharing the video on his social media page but was later arrested as being the person making the threats and using derogatory language against Fadnavis.
With inputs from Sandeep Singh.
