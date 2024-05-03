Mumbai: Man Chops Girlfriend in Half After She Discovers He Is Already Married with Kids | Image:Unsplash/ Representational

Advertisement

Mumbai: A taxi driver in Mumbai's Nagpada was arrested for allegedly killing a woman and disposing her body near a rivulet, according to media reports. According to the media reports, the man chopped the woman's body in half and disposed it in a gunny bag at an isolated spot in the Uran coastal area.

Mumbai: Man Chops Woman's Body in Half After he find out he is married with kids, Disposes it in Rivulet

Advertisement

The accused is identified as Nizam Khan, who was in a relationship with the woman identified as Poonam Kshirsagar (27) . He admitted of killing her on the suspicion that she was having an affair, as per media reports.

As per reports, Poonam was did not know about Nizam’s marital status until discovering he was already married with a child. This discovery led to a verbal altercation over the phone, soaring into the dreadful incident.

Advertisement

On April 25, the decomposed body of the victim was discovered in the Uran area of teh Raigad district. A resident of Mankhurd, a suburb in eastern Mumbai, the victim worked as a domestic help in Nagpada in Mumbai.

Poonam on April 18 went to her workplace but did not return home. Her parents enquired about her from the employer. The employer informed her parents that she had left the place in the evening. A missing person's complaint was registered at Mankhurd police station by Poonam's family.

Advertisement

A decomposed body was found at an isolated spot in the Uran coastal area. The body's half part was in a gunny bag and it was completed decomposed. A case was registered against an unknown person under Section 302 of the IPC.

The Uran Police sent the body for post-mortem and had launched an alert for identification. Based on the details, the Mankhurd Police contacted to Poonam's family, who identified her due to her bracelet and clothes.

Advertisement

The post-mortem divulged that Poonam was strangled and drowned.

In the police probe, police officials discovered that Nizam used to pick up Poonam from Mankhurd every day and drop her at Nagpada. Nizam revealed to the police that he and Poonam went to Khadavli after her shift ended on April 18, where she drowned.

Advertisement

Nizam divulged to the police that he took Poonam to a government hospital where she was declared brought dead. He alleged that he panicked and dumped her body in Uran. Nizam Khan was then handed over to Uran Police who further interrogated him.

During hsi interrogation, Nizam confessed that he killed Poonam and strangled her and then dumped her body. He told the police that he suspected that Poonam was involved in an affair with someone else. He admitted to te police that they got into argument, post which he killed her.

Advertisement

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya meets Poonam's family

On Monday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya met the family of Poonam and alleged she was killed due to "love jihad".

Advertisement

"I am here with Poonam Kshirsagar's family at her residence in Mankhurd. She was abducted by Nizam Khan, who tricked her and then killed her. This is another love jihad incident and her family is asking for justice. They are distraught," the BJP leader told the media.

"I have spoken to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti regarding this incident and whoever is responsible should face harsh punishment," he further told the media.

Advertisement

BJP Claims 'Love Jihad', Congress Reacts

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha, after meeting with the victim’s family, said that Nizam took Poonam to Kalyan, where the alleged murder took place.

Advertisement

Lodha, who serves as Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister, emphasized this as the third such incident in Mumbai, pressing the requirement to address illegal immigration from Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in the city.

Lodha assured justice to Poonam and warned of potential protests if quick action is not taken against the accused within 24 hours.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan accused the BJP bringing an communal anagle to the incident. "Whoever has committed the crime should get punishment as per law. But the BJP is trying to make it a Hindu versus Muslim issue and trying to incite people," he said.







