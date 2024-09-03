Published 20:54 IST, September 3rd 2024
Mumbai Man Cites 'Live-In Relationship Agreement' to Get Bail in Rape Case
The agreement specifies that they would cohabit from August 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, without filing any cases of sexual harassment against each other.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative Mumbai Man Cites 'Live-In Relationship Agreement' to Get Bail in Rape Case | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:54 IST, September 3rd 2024