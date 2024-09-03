sb.scorecardresearch
  • Mumbai Man Cites 'Live-In Relationship Agreement' to Get Bail in Rape Case

Published 20:54 IST, September 3rd 2024

Mumbai Man Cites 'Live-In Relationship Agreement' to Get Bail in Rape Case

The agreement specifies that they would cohabit from August 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, without filing any cases of sexual harassment against each other.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UCC Bill on Live in relationship
Representative Mumbai Man Cites 'Live-In Relationship Agreement' to Get Bail in Rape Case | Image: Unsplash
