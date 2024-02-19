Updated September 19th, 2021 at 21:44 IST
Mumbai: Man kills father for shouting at him over missing money
A 47-year-old man was killed on Sunday afternoon in Dahisar in Mumbai allegedly by his son after the former shouted at him for stealing money, police said.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
A 47-year-old man was killed on Sunday afternoon in Dahisar in Mumbai allegedly by his son after the former shouted at him for stealing money, police said.
The incident took place in Ashok Ghaagh Compound in the northern suburb and the deceased has been identified as Ashok Pandey, an official said.
"Pandey had shouted at his son Rahul (22) after money went missing from the former's pocket. This led to an argument and the son bludgeoned his father to death with a stone. He fled from the spot but was arrested sometime later," he said.
Advertisement
Published September 19th, 2021 at 21:44 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Jay Shah raises 'SEVERE' JUDGEMNENT call on cricketersSports 10 minutes ago
Ben Stokes lambasts Umpire's Call, wants it SCRAPPEDSports 14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.