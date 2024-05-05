Mumbai: Man Slashes Wife's Neck With Knife During Fight Over Domestic Issues, Arrested

Advertisement

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man was held for allegedly killing his wife by slitting her throat over a domestic issue on Saturday, said the police.

Mumbai: Man Slashes Wife's Neck Over Domestic Issues, Arrested

The accused identified as Shravan Raut lived with his wife Sapna Raut (35) and two daughters and a son in Patel Wadi, Malwani, added the police.

Raut and Sapna had been fighting for the past two days over domestic issues, as per the police.

On Saturday, around 11:45 am, Raut allegedly slashed Sapna's neck with a knife during one such fight over domestic issue, said the police.

Neighbors rushed Sapna to the local hospital where she died. They also nabbed Raut and handed him over to the police.

Rawat was taken to Malwani police station and put under arrest, confirmed a police officer from Malwani police station.

